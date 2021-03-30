iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

