iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

