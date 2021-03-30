iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $268.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

