iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,342. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

