iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 266.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,342. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

