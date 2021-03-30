iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 278.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. 86,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

