iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 330.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,182. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.