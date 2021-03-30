iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Financial Architects Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 36,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

