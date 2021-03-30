Isiklar Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $335,577.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,526.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.