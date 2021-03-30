Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 6th

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 6th. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

There is no company description available for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

