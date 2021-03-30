Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 415 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
