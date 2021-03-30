Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 415 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,063.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

