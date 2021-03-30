IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

IWGFF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. IWG has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IWGFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IWG presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

