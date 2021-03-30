IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IZEA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,841. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.93.

Several research firms have commented on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

