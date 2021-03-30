Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 2,162 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.