Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 2,527 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,264. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97.

