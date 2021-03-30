Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 29,906 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

