Jacobsen Capital Management Has $8.38 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 125,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

