Jacobsen Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000.

VUG traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.30. 43,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

