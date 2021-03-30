Jane Street Group LLC Sells 62,469 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Gerdau worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

GGB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 126,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,672. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.