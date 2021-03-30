Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 1.6%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.10). Approximately 411,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,426,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.