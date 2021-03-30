Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.73% of Easterly Government Properties worth $31,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

