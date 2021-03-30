Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.88% of Delek US worth $34,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

