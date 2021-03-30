Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.03% of NorthWestern worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NWE opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

