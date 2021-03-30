Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.27% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

