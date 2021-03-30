Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

