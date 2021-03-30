Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.21 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

