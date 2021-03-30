Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

