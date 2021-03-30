Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $29.48 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Packaging Co. of America worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $80.17 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.