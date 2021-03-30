Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.68 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

