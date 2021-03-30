Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $31.20 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,852 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of FirstService worth $31,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FirstService by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $158.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.