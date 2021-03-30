Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $31 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,667 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,652,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,647,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after buying an additional 136,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.