Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.94% of Athira Pharma worth $32,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.83. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

