Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.56 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,555 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.62% of Everbridge worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $95.40 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.