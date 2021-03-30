Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.80 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2,573.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 973,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 936,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

