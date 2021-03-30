Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.94 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $33,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 46,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

OMC opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

