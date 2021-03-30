Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.10 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.68% of Medallia worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MDLA stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183 in the last three months.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

