Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $34.14 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,893 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.59% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.