Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $35.11 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.16% of Zogenix worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Zogenix by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

