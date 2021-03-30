Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.71% of AxoGen worth $26,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,113,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $771.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

