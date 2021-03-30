Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.52% of Skyline Champion worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $15,227,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKY opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

