Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $570.04 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.14 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

