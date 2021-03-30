Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $31.92 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.30% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Shares of WISH opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

