Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $33.21 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,784,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.38% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

