Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

