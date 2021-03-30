Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $29.58 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 706,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,575,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.06% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impinj by 101.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Impinj by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,381,390.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,800 shares of company stock worth $3,251,755. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

