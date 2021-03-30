Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 149,171 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,171 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Guardant Health worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.