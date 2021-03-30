Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 264,294 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.53% of Varex Imaging worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

