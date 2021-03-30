Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 52,907 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.57% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $32,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

