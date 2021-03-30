Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 638,719 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.56% of Benchmark Electronics worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

BHE opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

