Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.42% of Phreesia worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $2,235,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,271 shares of company stock valued at $27,042,052. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

